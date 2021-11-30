No. 2 Purdue uses scoring combination to KO Seminoles 93-65

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored 18 points and Brandon Newman added 13 to help No. 2 Purdue rout Florida State 93-65 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Boilermakers won their seventh straight home game in the event and are 7-0 for the first time since 2015-16. Florida State was led by Caleb Mills with 22 points but never got closer than eight in the second half. Purdue sealed the win with a 12-0 spurt midway through the second half.