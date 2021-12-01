British tennis player Johanna Konta announces retirement

LONDON (AP) — British tennis player Johanna Konta has announced her retirement. The 30-year-old Konta reached a high in the rankings of No. 4 and was a four-time title winner on the WTA. She became the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon semifinals in 39 years when she got to that stage in 2017. She was also a semifinalist at the Australian Open (2016) and French Open (2019). Konta made her announcement on social media. She said she was grateful to have been able “to live my dreams.” Konta told the WTA’s website she didn’t have the energy to put in the hard work to stay at the top of the sport.