Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:47 PM

Makar, Avalanche bounce back, beat Canadiens 4-1

KTVZ

MONTREAL (AP) — Cale Makar scored to put Colorado ahead to stay late in the second period, Valeri Nichushkin had a goal and an assist, and the Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1. Andre Borkovsky and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for the Avalanche, who bounced back from an ugly 8-3 loss at Toronto a night earlier. Goalie Jonas Johansson made 19 saves for Colorado. Ben Charot scored for Montreal, and Jake Allen stopped 30 of 33 shots.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content