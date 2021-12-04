Joyner scores 20, Mississippi beats No. 18 Memphis 67-63

By CHRIS BURROWS

Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jarkel Joyner scored 20 points and Mississippi converted 10 of 11 free throws in the final four minutes to defeat No. 18 Memphis 67-63. The Rebels built a 62-51 lead on a jumper by Luis Rodriguez with 2:10 remaining. They relied on the free throw shooting to improve to 6-Memphis lost its third in a row and fell to 5-3. Nysler Brooks made three free throws in the final 32 seconds to preserve the win. Matthew Murrell added 19 points for the Rebels.