Medvedev seals Russia’s win over Germany in Davis Cup semis

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev have led Russia into the Davis Cup final after dominating their singles matches against Germany to win their best-of-three semifinal. The second-ranked Medvedev beat Jan-Lennard Struff aside 6-4, 6-4 to seal the Russian victory after Rublev took the lead with a 6-4, 6-0 defeat of Dominik Koepfer. Croatia awaits Russia in Sunday’s final on the indoor hard court at the Madrid Arena after beating Novak Djokovic’s Serbia on Friday. Both Russia and Croatia will be aiming for a third Davis Cup title.