Avalanche in Austria kills 3 skiers, injures 2

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say three skiers have been killed and two injured in an avalanche in central Austria. The victims included a rising young motorbike racer. They were part of a group of 11 skiers, eight of whom were hit by a roughly 200-meter (655-foot) wide slab of snow as they ascended a slope during a ski tour on Saturday in the Tweng area, in Salzburg province. Regional police said three of the skiers were buried by the avalanche, while another two were partly buried and able to free themselves. The victims were Austrian men, two of them aged 19 and the other 24.