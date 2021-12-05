No. 5 Notre Dame to face No. 9 Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Notre Dame will face Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl in a matchup of two teams that just missed the College Football Playoff. The Fighting Irish will be led by new coach Marcus Freeman, who takes over for the departed Brian Kelly. The Cowboys are coming off a Big 12 title game loss to Baylor where Dezmon Jackson was stopped just short of the end zone pylon in the final seconds.