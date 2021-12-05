Old Dominion to play Tulsa in 2nd ever Myrtle Beach Bowl

By The Associated Press

Old Dominion and Tulsa look to continue their late-season surges at the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 20. It’s the first meeting between the schools, although both were briefly in Conference USA when Old Dominion joined in 2013-14 before Tulsa left for the Big East the next season. The Monarchs enter their second FBS postseason with five consecutive wins while the Golden Hurricane have won their past three games. It is Tulsa’s 23rd appearance in a bowl game and second straight after losing to Mississippi State 28-26 in the Armed Forces Bowl last year.