Browns’ Mayfield renewed by bye, confident for stretch run

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield used Cleveland’s bye week to heal. Now he’s got to get the Browns feeling better. Mayfield said the week off was good for him physically. He’s played with a torn labrum and fracture in his left shoulder, bruised right knee and left heel issue for weeks. He believes the chance to recover will help down the stretch as he tries to lead the Browns back to the playoffs. At 6-6, the Browns are still in the hunt for a postseason spot, but they have little margin for error. Cleveland will host AFC North-leading Baltimore on Sunday.