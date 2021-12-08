Doncic scores 26, Mavs rally past Grizzlies to end skid

CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 26 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 19 as Dallas used a fourth-quarter rally to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 104-96, ending the Mavericks’ three-game skid. Reggie Bullock added 15 for the Mavericks, who surpassed 100 points for only the second time in the past six games. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 26 points, while Dillon Brooks added 15 points before being ejected late in the fourth quarter. Desmond Bane finished with 14 points.