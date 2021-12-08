Garland scores 24 points, Cavaliers beat Bulls 115-92

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 24 points and rookie power forward Evan Mobley had 16 points and nine rebounds, sending the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 115-92 win over the Chicago Bulls. Garland also had six assists as Cleveland won for the fifth time in seven games. Mobley, the third overall draft pick, shot 8 of 11 and had a season-high five blocked shots and two steals. Zach LaVine scored 23 points with nine assists for Chicago, which had its four-game win streak snapped. Lonzo Ball added 19 points and Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 12 rebounds. The Bulls played their second game since DeMar DeRozan was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.