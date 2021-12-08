Julián Araujo makes Mexico debut after switching from US

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Right back Julián Araujo made his Mexican national team debut in a 2-2 exhibition draw against Chile, almost exactly one year after playing his only match for the United States. The 20-year-old LA Galaxy defender from from Lompoc, California, started for the Americans in a 6-1 win over El Salvador on Dec. 9, 2020, at Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He also played for the U.S. Under-24 team in Olympic qualifying last March. Araujo was on the preliminary U.S. roster for last summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup but wasn’t ready to commit. FIFA approved his change of affiliation on Oct. 4.