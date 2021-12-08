Luge champion Geisenberger says she may skip Beijing Games

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Two-time defending women’s Olympic luge champion Natalie Geisenberger of Germany is considering skipping the Beijing Games because of her dissatisfaction with the way athletes were treated by Chinese officials when training there earlier this season. Geisenberger generally is considered the greatest women’s luge athlete ever and has a total of four Olympic gold medals. It would be a massive void in the women’s Olympic luge field if Geisenberger does not attend. She hasn’t made a final decision. Germany is not expected to announce its Olympic team until the first weekend of January.