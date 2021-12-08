Skip to Content
Michael Dowse leaving as CEO of US Tennis Association

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Dowse is resigning as CEO of the U.S. Tennis Association after about two years in the position. During his tenure, the coronavirus pandemic led to a zero-spectators U.S. Open in 2020 and an increase in participation in the sport. The USTA announced Wednesday that Dowse is stepping down effective March 1. He was hired to lead the governing body of tennis in the United States in October 2019 and his tenure began the following January. The USTA Board will conduct a search for a new CEO.

