Thunder hold on to beat Raptors 110-109, win 2nd straight

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Mike Muscala made a go-ahead 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 16 of his 26 points in the third quarter, and the Oklahoma City Thunder held on late to win their second straight game, rallying from a 13-point deficit to beat the shorthanded Toronto Raptors 110-109. Toronto’s Justin Champagnie thought he had tipped in Fred VanVleet’s missed shot at the buzzer to give the Raptors the win but, after a wild celebration at center court, the referees ruled Champagnie’s shot had come too late. Luguentz Dort scored 22 points, Darius Bazley had 15 and Josh Giddey 13 for Oklahoma City.