Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:10 AM

Aggrieved Dortmund heads to Bochum fortress in Bundesliga

KTVZ

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
AP Sports Writer

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund now has a very different task after its contentious loss to Bayern Munich in the “Klassiker.” The next job is shutting down an upstart neighbor with a formidable home record. Bochum normally wouldn’t be a serious rival to Dortmund. The promoted team from a city just 11 miles (18 kilometers) away has been quietly turning its home stadium into a fortress and is unbeaten there since September as it avoids the relegation zone. Bayern takes on Mainz. New Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco starts his tenure against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content