Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:28 PM

Blues score 3 in 3rd, win 4-1 to snap Stars’ home streak

KTVZ

DALLAS (AP) — Justin Faulk, Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko all scored in the third period as the St. Louis Blues beat Dallas 4-1 to snap the Stars’ eight-game home winning streak. Colton Parayko also scored and Charlie Lindgren, a recent call-up from the American Hockey League with No. 1 netminder Jordan Binnington in COVID-19 protocol, made 33 saves to improve to 4-0-0. Riley Damiani, called up from the AHL on Tuesday, scored in his NHL debut and Jake Oettinger stopped 24 shots for the Stars, who have lost four straight overall.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content