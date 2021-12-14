Clemson’s Swinney names coordinators, promotes assistants

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has named new coordinators, promoting assistants to replace offensive and defensive coordinators who left the football program to take head coaching jobs. The Tigers announced that quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter will the lead the offense after Tony Elliott left to become Virginia’s head coach. The team also said Wes Goodwin and Mickey Conn will be co-defensive coordinators, replacing Brent Venables who became Oklahoma’s head coach earlier this month Swinney has long looked in his own meeting room when filling vacancies. He elevated Elliott and Jeff Scott to co-offensive coordinators after Chad Morris became SMU coach after the 2014 season.