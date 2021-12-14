Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:27 PM

Mississippi St. blasts Georgia St. 79-50 to end skid

KTVZ

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Iverson Molinar scored 18 points and D.J. Jeffries scored 15 and Mississippi State blitzed Georgia State 79-50 and ended its two-game losing streak. Shakeel Moore’s layup broke a tie at 8-all and that triggered an 11-4 Bulldogs run. Jeffries’ 3-pointer with 8:35 before halftime gave Mississippi State a 22-14 advantage and they went on to outscore Georgia State 21-8 to close the half. Molinar only missed one shot all night going 5 for 6 overall and made all seven of his foul shots. Corey Allen scored 15 for the Panthers who have now lost three of their last four.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content