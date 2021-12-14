Rams’ Beckham headlines COVID-19 list as NFL outbreak widens

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been added to the COVID-19 reserve list as the NFL reports 28 more positive tests among players. It’s the league’s worst two-day outbreak since the pandemic started. The latest number comes a day after 37 players tested positive. Nine more Rams players are on the listing, bringing their total to 13. The Cleveland Browns are in their second major outbreak of the season. Eight additions have pushed their total to 11.