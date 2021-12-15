Amid signing day chaos, SEC powers grab top recruits

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

Texas A&M holds the lead in the race for the national recruiting title in college football. The Aggies are in front in the 247Sports Composite rankings. Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher put together his fourth straight top-10 class. Alabama won nine of the previous 11 recruiting titles and is No. 2. Georgia is No. 3. The team rankings could change with the next letter-of-intent period beginning Feb. 2. Coaches say new rules allowing athletes to make money through their name, image and likeness have changed the recruiting game.