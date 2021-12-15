Arsenal’s youngsters show there’s life after Aubameyang

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Arsenal showed there is plenty of life after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Talented youngsters Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe scored in the 2-0 win over West Ham that lifetd Arsenal into fourth place of the Premier League. Aubameyang was dropped and stripped of the captaincy after his latest disciplinary breach. Wolverhampton won 1-0 at Brighton while Crystal Palace and Southampton drew 2-2. The game between Burnley and Watford was postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak in the Watford squad.