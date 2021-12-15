Barclays to invest $40M in English women’s soccer as sponsor

LONDON (AP) — Barclays is doubling its investment in English women’s football as part of its sponsorship of the top two divisions. The bank has extended a deal through 2025 to be the title sponsor of the Football Association-run Women’s Super League and it will also now be linked to the second-tier Championship. Barclays says it will invest more than 30 million pounds ($40 million) in the women’s game and for younger girls over the next three years, compared with 15 million pounds under the first deal with the FA from 2019.