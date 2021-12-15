Jump leads No. 3 Stanford women past UC Davis 68-42

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Jump had 17 points, six rebounds and three steals, and No. 3 Stanford overcame a slow offensive start to run away from UC Davis for a 68-42 victory in its final home game of the non-conference schedule. Stanford honored Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer on the one-year anniversary of her becoming the winningest women’s coach in NCAA history, passing the late Pat Summitt with her 1,099th victory on Dec. 15, 2020, at Pacific. Cameron Brink, coming off a career-best 25 points in Sunday’s 91-62 win against Pacific, added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the defending national champions.