No. 8 Arizona pulls away to beat Northern Colorado 101-76
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Christian Koloko had 19 points and blocked four shots, Kerr Kriisa also scored 19 points and No. 8 Arizona pulled away late to beat Northern Colorado 101-76. The Wildcats had another strong offensive performance, yet had a hard time shaking the hot-shooting Bears. Arizona shot 53% and had 32 more points in the paint, using a big run to finish off its best start since opening 12-0 in 2014-15. Daylen Kountz kept the Bears close in the first half, scoring 23 of his 33 points. Dru Kuxhausen did the same in the second, scoring all of his 15 points.
