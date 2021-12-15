Rockets coach Silas being treated for dehydration

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rockets coach Stephen Silas is being treated for dehydration in the locker room after leaving the court during their game against the Cavaliers. Silas motioned to assistant coach John Lucas to take over the team as he walked off the floor late in the first quarter, remaining in the locker room for the remainder of the first half. The Rockets said Silas is receiving fluids from their medical staff.