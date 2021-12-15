Saiss goal earnes Wolves win 1-0 at Brighton in EPL

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton’s winless run stretched to a club-record 11 Premier League games after Romain Saiss’ first-half strike earned Wolverhampton a 1-0 victory at the Amex Stadium. The defender volleyed home from a delightful pass from Ruben Neves in first-half stoppage time to give Wolves a first victory in five outings. Brighton has not won since Sept. 19 and was without a host of key players having battled an injury and coronavirus crisis during a disrupted build-up to the match. The win lifted Wolves to eighth place and Brighton slipped to 13th ahead of Saturday’s trip to Manchester United.