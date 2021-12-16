Clutterbuck, Varlamov lead Islanders to 3-1 win over Bruins

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Cal Clutterbuck scored twice and Semyon Varlamov stopped 40 shots for his first win of the season as the New York Islanders beat the depleted Boston Bruins 3-1. Anthony Beauvillier also scored to help the Islanders get their second straight win at home after opening 0-5-2 at the new $1.1 billion UBS Arena. New York is 3-3-3 over the last nine games. Mike Reilly scored and Linus Ullmark had 25 saves for the Bruins, who have lost consecutive games in regulation after a 3-0-2 stretch. Boston was without seven players in COVID-19 protocol — including leading scorers Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron — and played a man down with 11 forwards and six defensemen.