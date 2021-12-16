Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois meet in Cure Bowl

By The Associated Press

Coastal Carolina is looking to finish with 11 wins for the second straight year when it faces Northern Illinois in the Cure Bowl. Quarterback Grayson McCall’s efficiency rating of 207.95 is well ahead of the pace to break the record of 203.06 Alabama’s Mac Jones set last season. Northern Illionois is the first team in FBS history to win its conference championship game one season after going winless. The Huskies will try to win the MAC championship game and a bowl game in the same season for just the second time.