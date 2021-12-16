Len Hauss, 5-time Pro Bowl center for Washington, dies at 79

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former NFL offensive lineman Len Hauss has died. He was 79. Hauss was a five-time Pro Bowl selection at center during a 14-year football career with Washington. He started every game over the last 13 seasons he was in the league. His daughter, Lana Hauss Snyder, said in a telephone interview that Hauss died on Wednesday at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup, Georgia, after an extended illness. Hauss played in the NFL from 1964 to 1977, starting 194 of 196 regular-season games. He played in the Super Bowl after the 1972 season.