NCAA board approves changes to constitution; vote in January

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA Board of Governors has agreed to accept the recommendations for a new constitution to govern college sports. The revised document will be voted on by the association’s full membership in January. Revising the constitution is the first phase in transferring governing power in college sports from the NCAA to its three divisions. A new constitution would allow each division to create unique rules. That would set the stage for a restructuring of Division I, the highest level of college sports with 350 schools.