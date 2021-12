EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jesse Puljujarvi had two goals and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers snapped a six-game skid with a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.Derek Ryan, Brendan Perlini and Warren Foegele also scored for the Oilers, who also ended a five-game losing streak at home.Gustav Nyquist and Justin Danforth scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost eight of their last 10 games.