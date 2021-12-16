QB Myles Brennan says he’s returning to LSU for final season

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Fifth-year senior quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to exit the transfer portal and return to LSU under new head coach Brian Kelly. Brennan’s decision comes about a week after 2021 LSU starting quarterback Max Johnson announced his intention to transfer. Brennan started three games in 2020 and passed for 1,112 and 11 touchdowns against three interceptions before a core injury ended his season. He entered August camp competing with Johnson to start this season. But a non-football injury took him out of contention. He announced in November that he intended to transfer.