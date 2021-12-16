Salernitana risks Serie A exclusion for conflict of interest

ROME (AP) — Last-placed Salernitana risks being removed from Serie A after no acceptable offers were made in a forced sale of the club. The team was owned by Lazio president Claudio Lotito but the Italian Football Association ordered a change in ownership due to regulations that prevent multiple teams in the top division from having the same owner. But the trust handling the sale says that none of the offers received are acceptable because they don’t meet the requirements. The trust is seeking an extension from the association so as to remain in Serie A.