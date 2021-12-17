Former England defender cleared to play for Sierra Leone

ZURICH (AP) — Former England defender Steven Caulker has switched eligibility to represent Sierra Leone. Caulker can now be selected for the African Cup of Nations. The tournament starts on Jan. 9 in Cameroon and Sierra Leone is in a group with Algeria, Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea. FIFA rules let Caulker change eligibility because he has a grandparent from Sierra Leone and never played a competitive game for England. His only appearance for England was in a friendly in November 2012. Caulker scored in a 4-2 loss at Sweden.