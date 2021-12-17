Utah State’s Anderson apologizes for sexual assault comment

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah State football coach Blake Anderson has apologized for telling his players it “has never been more glamorized to be the victim” of sexual assault. Anderson issued the apology on Friday after making the comments during a conversation with the team during fall camp. A recording of the comments surfaced shortly before Utah State is set to face Oregon State in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on Saturday. Utah State University has said it is investigating the comments. The recording was obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune and mentioned in a lawsuit filed by a female student who says the school mishandled her sexual-assault report involving a football player.