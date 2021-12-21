Ingram, Alexander-Walker shoot Pelicans past Blazers 111-97

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram had 28 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 22 of his 27 in the second half and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-97 for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Josh Hart scored 20 points and Willy Hernangomez added 13 for the Pelicans, who won for the eighth time in 13 games following a 3-16 start. Damian Lillard scored 39 for Portland. Jusuf Nurkic added 17 points and Norman Powell had 16 for the Blazers.