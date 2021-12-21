Martin, Cole propel UConn past Marquette 78-70

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Tyrese Martin tossed in a career-high 25 points, R.J. Cole scored 20 and Connecticut turned back Marquette 78-70 in Big East Conference play. Martin sank 9 of 16 shots from the floor and added six rebounds for the Huskies (10-3, 1-1). Cole hit 7 of 12 shots and handed out seven assists. Andre Jackson pitched in with 10 points and seven boards. The Golden Eagles (8-5, 0-2) pulled within 66-65 on a layup by Justin Lewis with 4:15 remaining, but Martin scored six straight points and Cole’s jumper capped an 8-0 run to wrap up the win. Lewis, a freshman, paced Marquette with 20 points and seven rebounds. Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 13 points and five boards.