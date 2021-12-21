MATCHDAY: League Cup QFs in England; Real Madrid at Bilbao

Spanish leader Real Madrid visits Athletic Bilbao with both teams missing several players with coronavirus infections. Atlético Madrid visits Granada needing to bounce back after losing three straight. In England, West Ham plays Tottenham for a place in the semifinals of the League Cup after knocking out holder Manchester City. It’s far from Chelsea’s priority after falling from first to third in the Premier League and Thomas Tuchel’s team faces Brentford with the squad depleted by coronavirus cases and injuries. Leicester and Liverpool, who also meet in the quarterfinals, have been grappling with COVID-19 cases. Inter Milan has already been confirmed as winter champion but the Nerazzurri will be aiming to cap a fantastic year with a victory over Torino.