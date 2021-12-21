TCU runs away from Grambling in 90-55 win

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Chuck O’Bannon Jr. scored 19 points, Emanuel Miller and Damion Baugh recorded double-doubles and TCU throttled Grambling 90-55. Miller finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Baugh 13 and 11 to give TCU its seventh-straight win. Eric Parrish’s layup with 11:20 before halftime brought Grambling within 20-17 before TCU established a 16-0 outburst over the next six-and-a-half minutes and went to intermission up 19 (47-28).