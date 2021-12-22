Celtics sign 40-year-old Joe Johnson to 10-day contract

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics signed 40-year-old Joe Johnson to a 10-day contract Wednesday. Johnson started his NBA career with Boston when he was drafted 10th overall in 2001. The seven-time All-Star played 1,276 regular-season games through the 2017-18 season, averaging 16.0 points with the Celtics, Phoenix, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Miami, Utah and Houston. Johnson was signed because Boston has seven players in the NBA’s COVID protocols. Boston hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.