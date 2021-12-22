Georgia HS QB Roper dies following successful senior season

ATLANTA (AP) — Robbie Roper, the Roswell High School quarterback who was considering his college options following a successful senior season, has died following complications from a routine surgery. Roper was 18. Roper’s family announced his death on Twitter on Wednesday, prompting an immediate outpouring of expressions of sympathy, including from his hometown Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons said in a statement they were saddened “by the passing of one of our local high school football family members.” Roper led Roswell High to a 10-3 record and final top 10 ranking in Georgia’s Class 7A. He threw for 3,010 yards and 37 touchdowns.