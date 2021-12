LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryce Hamilton and Donovan Williams scored 20 points apiece as UNLV rolled past San Diego 80-57. Royce Hamm Jr. finished with his fourth double-double of the season — 12 points and 10 rebounds — for the Rebels (8-5), who notched their fourth straight win. Terrell Brown had 16 points for the Toreros (7-6).