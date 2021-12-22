Mental health among athletes spotlighted in tumultuous 2021

By JENNA FRYER

AP National Writer

Simone Biles followed Naomi Osaka in deepening the conversation surrounding mental health issues plaguing athletes. Osaka tackled the topic when she pulled out of a pair of major tournaments. Biles walked off the floor at the Tokyo Olympics. Now athletes from the sports considered tough and macho are standing up to reveal their own battles with anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts. This year may forever be remembered as the time when athletes admitted it was “OK not to be OK” and helped change the stigma surrounding struggles with mental health.