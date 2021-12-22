MLB lockout has Yanks in dark on players coming off surgery

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s lockout has left the New York Yankees unaware of how DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Hicks, Jameson Taillon and Darren O’Day are progressing following surgery. Hicks is rehabbing following a May 26 operation to repair a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist. He hit .265 in 12 games with Leones del Escogido of the Dominican Winter League. LeMahieu had sports hernia surgery on Oct. 12. Taillon had right ankle tendon surgery on Oct. 28. And O’Day had left hamstring surgery on July 21, the same day outfielder Tim Locastro had surgery to repair a torn right ACL.