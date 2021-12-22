More COVID woes: NBA postpones Thursday’s Nets-Blazers game

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has postponed Brooklyn’s game scheduled for Thursday at Portland because the coronavirus-ravaged Nets do not have the league-minimum eight players available for the contest. It is the eighth postponement of the season because of virus-related reasons and the third consecutive Nets game to be pushed back. And it means that Brooklyn’s next possible game would be Saturday — part of the NBA’s five-game Christmas slate, with the Nets scheduled to visit the Los Angeles Lakers.