Obanor helps No. 25 Texas Tech rout Eastern Washington 78-46

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists as No. 25 Texas Tech dominated Eastern Washington 78-46. Adonis Arms and Bryson Williams each had 12 points for the 9-2 Red Raiders. They were coming off a loss to fourth-ranked Gonzaga. Kevin McCullar had 10 points and five assists. The Red Raiders played without starting guard Terrence Shannon, who missed his second game in a row because of back spasms. Rylan Bergersen had 10 points on 3-of-15 shooting for 6-6 Eastern Washington.