Giants’ Saquon Barkley playing for himself down the stretch
By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With three games left in the season, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley wants to focus on helping the team win and getting better. This has been somewhat of a disappointing season for the 24-year-old Barkley. He missed most of last season with a major knee injury. His return early this season was a struggle. He started to show signs of being his old self in a game against New Orleans in early October. But he sprained his ankle the next week against Dallas and missed four games. The Giants play the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday.
