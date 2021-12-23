Japan won’t send government delegation to Beijing Olympics

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan says it won’t send a delegation of ministers to represent the government at the Beijing Games but three Olympic officials will attend. It’s a mixed response to a U.S.-led move to boycott the Games to protest China’s human rights conditions. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference: “We have no plans to send a government delegation.” Matsuno said the decision is Japan’s own and not to join earlier moves by the United States and others, and declined to call it a boycott.