NFL medical officer: Asymptomatic people not spreading COVID

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL’s chief medical officer says asymptomatic players are not spreading COVID-19 based on his observations during this season. Dr. Allen Sills appeared on the NFL Network on Thursday and talked about the spread of COVID-19 in the league. Later Thursday, he told ESPN that the league has its “hands full with symptomatic people.” He also said on the NFL Network that the league is emphasizing “symptom recognition and prompt testing.”